$892.63 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce $892.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.55 million to $903.70 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,604 shares of company stock valued at $235,866 over the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Hein Park Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 334,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $3.55 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.