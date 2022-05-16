A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 246,384 Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.34), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($823,203.85).

AMS opened at GBX 272.48 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.32. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 253.50 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of £588.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

