A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

