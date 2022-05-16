A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

