A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 230,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $63.57 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $731.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

