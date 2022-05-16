AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 4,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,170. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAON. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

