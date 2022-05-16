AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.