AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

