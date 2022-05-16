ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $28.81 on Monday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

