AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Acquires 1,408,468 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $7.84. 106,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

