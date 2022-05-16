Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANF opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

