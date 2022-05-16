Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

