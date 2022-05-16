abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,317,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 827.6 days.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. abrdn has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.33.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

