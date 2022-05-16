Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 405,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.40.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

