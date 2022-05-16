ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $738.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ACM Research by 199.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 206.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

