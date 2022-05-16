Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.74 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

