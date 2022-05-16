Acumen Capital Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$36.25

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.25.

TSE BDGI traded down C$0.66 on Monday, reaching C$29.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,840. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$22.54 and a 52 week high of C$41.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

