Acumen Capital Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $6.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 85.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.