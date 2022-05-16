Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AAP opened at $211.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.