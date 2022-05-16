Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAP opened at $211.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

