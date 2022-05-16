Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.81.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $211.21 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.66.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.