Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.62. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.