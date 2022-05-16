Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in April

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE AVK opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 114,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

