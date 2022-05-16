Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 36.8% in April

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE AVK opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.91.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.