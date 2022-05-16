AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.
ACM stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
