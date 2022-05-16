AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.