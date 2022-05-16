AeroClean Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AERC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 23rd

AeroClean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 23rd. AeroClean Technologies had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AERC opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

