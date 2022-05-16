AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.24 on Monday. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 592,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,433,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

