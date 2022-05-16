AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of LIDR opened at $4.92 on Monday. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

