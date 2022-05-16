AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Compass Point

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Compass Point from $20.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.