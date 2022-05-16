Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 37.3% in April

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

