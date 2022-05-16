Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.57.

TSE:AFN opened at C$32.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.