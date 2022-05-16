AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. 13,455,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 322.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 220,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

