Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after buying an additional 302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

