Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.55.

TSE:AEM opened at C$65.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.42. The company has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,050. Insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,294 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.