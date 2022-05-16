Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Agora has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:API opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $699.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.50. Agora has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $49.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
