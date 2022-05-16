Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Agora has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ:API opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $699.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.50. Agora has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.