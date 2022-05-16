AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of AGRI opened at $1.67 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems (Get Rating)
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
