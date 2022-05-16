AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 15th total of 529,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

