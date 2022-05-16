Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €182.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €182.00 ($191.58) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.23 ($154.98).

EPA AIR traded up €1.96 ($2.06) on Monday, reaching €106.36 ($111.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,192,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.27 and its 200 day moving average is €109.40. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

