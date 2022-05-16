Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.