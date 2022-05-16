Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKZOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
