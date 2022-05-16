Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.