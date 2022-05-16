Albemarle’s (ALB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $227.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

