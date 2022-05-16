Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,971. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

