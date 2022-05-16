Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alexco Resource from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alexco Resource stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$180.62 million and a PE ratio of -52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$4.01.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

