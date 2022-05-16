Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

BABA opened at $87.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

