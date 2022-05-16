Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alight stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 281,189 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.