Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Alight stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 281,189 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.