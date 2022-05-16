Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.61.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $13,934,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $5,312,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 119,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
