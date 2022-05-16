Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $13,934,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $5,312,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 119,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

