AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

ACV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.