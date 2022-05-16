Alstom (ALO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alstom (EPA: ALO) recently:

5/11/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.50 ($39.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/11/2022 – Alstom was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/4/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.50 ($39.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Alstom was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/1/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.50 ($39.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Alstom was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Alstom was given a new €37.00 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alstom stock opened at €23.27 ($24.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.94. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($39.34).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

