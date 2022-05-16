Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million.
TSE:ALS opened at C$18.80 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$899.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.52.
Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
