Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in April

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

