Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

AIMC stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

