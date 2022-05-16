Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

